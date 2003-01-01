Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
How a Glendale school grew (and grew) into something special: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Pages 22-23 SINCE 1908
BY ZACHARY GEWELB
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
@QNS
The New York Lottery announced
that a top prize-winning ticket
for the Feb. 5 Take 5 drawing
was sold in Maspeth.
A tobacco retail dealer located at
57-34 61st St. in Maspeth sold one
prize-winning ticket worth $21,003.50.
Queens has had a stroke of luck in
recent months, with multiple winners
across the borough in Ridgewood,
Whitestone and Corona.
Earlier this month, the Eliot Convenient
and Grocery located at 57-34 61st
St. in Middle Village sold one prizewinning
ticket worth $15,786. And
last month, a ticket worth $21,853.50
was purchased at YZ 99 Cents Store, located
at 817 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood.
Take 5 players with midday and
evening draws on the same ticket
should check their numbers at nylottery.
ny.gov to determine if they have
the winning numbers.
Numbers are drawn from a fi eld of
one through 39. The drawing is televised
twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30
p.m. Winnings may be claimed up to
one year from the date of the drawing.
The New York Lottery is the largest
and most profi table lottery in North
America, contributing $3.59 billion in
the fi scal year 2020-21 to help support
education in the state through ticket
sales.
New Yorkers struggling with a
gambling addiction, or those who
know someone with a gambling addiction,
can fi nd help by calling the
state’s toll-free, confi dential HOPEline
at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by
texting HOPENY (467369).
For more information about the
New York state lottery, visit nylottery.
ny.gov.
