FEBRUARY 17-23, 2022 MOVING ON? Winning Take 5 lotto ticket sold in Maspeth Governor the of Hochul lets business mask mandate expire, ce Offi decision on schools coming in March /Coughlin See Page 5 P.Kevin Hochul.Kathy Gov.with Bassett Mary Commissioner Health state Acting Longtime Chipotle opens western Queens new Maspeth assemblywoman location set to retire Page 2 Page 6 How a Glendale school grew (and grew) into something special: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Pages 22-23 SINCE 1908 BY ZACHARY GEWELB EDITORIAL@QNS.COM @QNS The New York Lottery announced that a top prize-winning ticket for the Feb. 5 Take 5 drawing was sold in Maspeth. A tobacco retail dealer located at 57-34 61st St. in Maspeth sold one prize-winning ticket worth $21,003.50. Queens has had a stroke of luck in recent months, with multiple winners across the borough in Ridgewood, Whitestone and Corona. Earlier this month, the Eliot Convenient and Grocery located at 57-34 61st St. in Middle Village sold one prizewinning ticket worth $15,786. And last month, a ticket worth $21,853.50 was purchased at YZ 99 Cents Store, located at 817 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood. Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should check their numbers at nylottery. ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers. Numbers are drawn from a fi eld of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winnings may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing. The New York Lottery is the largest and most profi table lottery in North America, contributing $3.59 billion in the fi scal year 2020-21 to help support education in the state through ticket sales. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or those who know someone with a gambling addiction, can fi nd help by calling the state's toll-free, confi dential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). For more information about the New York state lottery, visit nylottery. ny.gov.