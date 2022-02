Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 113, NO. 27 FEBRUARY 10-16, 2022 ON THE MEND Juniper Valley Park construction to begin again ‘in the coming weeks’ See Page 2 Woodhaven beer heist suspect sought in two other crimes Parks NYC via Photo Ridgewood artist helps create new educational program for city’s Department of Sanitation Page 3 The expressway that almost was — and some other scenes from Queens’ past: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Pages 22-23 SINCE 1908 BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood have determined that one of the men who pulled off a dangerous beer heist at a Woodhaven gas station last month is also being sought in connection with separate robbery and grand larceny auto incidents investigations in the area. Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, the two suspects entered a Shell gas station located at 90-05 Myrtle Ave. near Forest Park and began to remove four cases of beer without paying for them, police said. A 54-year-old employee tried to stop them but they pushed him away and one pulled out a fi rearm while the other showed a knife, according to authorities. The two men then exited the station with the beer and took off in a black 2022 Ford Explorer. There were no injuries reported, police said. Investigators say one of those men is also being sought for using a stolen credit card to make an unauthorized purchase on Tuesday, Jan. 18, inside of 73-12 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village. The credit card was removed from a 20-year-old victim’s vehicle, which was parked in front of 77-34 66th Rd., according to authorities. Investigators believe the suspect is the same individual who was captured on video surveillance on Wednesday, Jan. 19, near Metropolitan Avenue and 74th Street. Authorities say that a 37-year-old woman left her 2018 Mazda sedan unattended while still running and the suspect entered the car and drove off eastbound on Metropolitan Avenue. link