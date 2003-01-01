Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 113, NO. 27 FEBRUARY 10-16, 2022
ON THE
MEND
Juniper Valley Park construction
to begin again ‘in the coming weeks’
Woodhaven
beer heist
suspect sought
in two other
crimes
Parks
NYC via Photo Ridgewood artist helps create
new educational program for
city’s Department of Sanitation
The expressway that almost was — and some other scenes from Queens’ past: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Pages 22-23 SINCE 1908
BY BILL PARRY
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood have determined
that one of the men who pulled
off a dangerous beer heist at a Woodhaven
gas station last month is also being
sought in connection with separate robbery
and grand larceny auto incidents
investigations in the area.
Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan.
30, the two suspects entered a Shell gas
station located at 90-05 Myrtle Ave. near
Forest Park and began to remove four
cases of beer without paying for them,
police said.
A 54-year-old employee tried to stop
them but they pushed him away and
one pulled out a fi rearm while the other
showed a knife, according to authorities.
The two men then exited the station with
the beer and took off in a black 2022 Ford
Explorer.
There were no injuries reported,
police said.
Investigators say one of those men
is also being sought for using a stolen
credit card to make an unauthorized
purchase on Tuesday, Jan. 18, inside of
73-12 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.
The credit card was removed from
a 20-year-old victim’s vehicle, which was
parked in front of 77-34 66th Rd., according
to authorities.
Investigators believe the suspect is
the same individual who was captured
on video surveillance on Wednesday,
Jan. 19, near Metropolitan Avenue
and 74th Street. Authorities say that a
37-year-old woman left her 2018 Mazda
sedan unattended while still running
and the suspect entered the car and
drove off eastbound on Metropolitan
Avenue.
