VOL. 112, NO. 27 FEBRUARY 4-10, 2021
Historic Neir’s Tavern
bar and grill to be
honored with street
co-naming
Page 4
Revisiting the remarkable history of Woodhaven’s Neir’s Tavern: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Page 23
Photo via Getty Images
‘Go Red’ to help stay heart healthy and save lives
Regardless of where you are this Friday, put
on your favorite shade of crimson during
“National Wear Red Day,” the American Heart
Association’s annual awareness campaign held on
the fi rst Friday every February.
Traditionally, you would see a sea of red out in
the streets and workplaces of New York City. The
COVID-19 pandemic, of course, has changed the
dynamic, with so many of us working these days
from the comforts of home while staying safe.
Yet this change shouldn’t stop us from observing
this important custom to raise public awareness
about the risks of heart disease, particularly among
women. For our company, that means continuing
our tradition of making the covers of this and our
other publications red for the occasion.
Every American is at risk of heart disease; for
some, it’s a tragic circumstance of lifestyle, but for
too many, it’s a result of genetics.
Those with the highest risk are individuals with a
history of heart disease in the family. Lifestyle also
plays a role; what you eat, what you weigh, what
you do and whether you smoke are all potential
risk factors.
Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths
of women each year, according to the American
Heart Association.
These silent killers constitute the leading cause of
death among American women — and yet, most of
these tragedies can be avoided through early detection
and treatment.
It’s important to know the symptoms of a possible
heart attack. The life you save could be your own, or
someone you love.
The symptoms include pain or uncomfortable
pressure in the center of your chest; pain or discomfort
in the arms, back, neck or jaw; shortness
of breath; a cold sweat; nausea; vomiting; and
lightheadedness.
Chest pain is the most common heart attack
symptom for everyone, but the American Heart
Association notes that women are oft en more likely
to suff er other common symptoms.
If you or someone you love experiences potential
heart attack symptoms, don’t waste time. Call 911, go
to a hospital and get treatment.
Every second counts. It could mean the diff erence
between life and death.
Knowing the symptoms of heart disease, along
with advanced medical care in recent years, have
helped millions of people overcome the odds and
live long lives.
Of course, all of us can do plenty in our own lives
to be healthy — such as watching our diets, getting
more exercise, putting down cigarettes and cigars
for good, and going for annual checkups.
We appreciate everyone wearing red this Friday,
and urge them to continue supporting the
American Heart Association any way they can.
Donate to the association’s “Go Red For Women”
campaign online at heart.org. You can also spread
the word through social media by using the hashtag
#WearRedandGive.
Thanks to all for your support of this wonderful
campaign. Take good care!
— Joshua and Victoria Schneps
