VOL. 113, NO. 23 JANUARY 13-19, 2022
Middle Village residents plan
to host thousands at sports
convention in Manhattan
Glendale Stop
& Shop sells
$1 million
Powerball ticket
PLAN OF
ACTION
Mayor Adams pledges to aid city hospitals
amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge
SINCE 1908
BY JULIA MORO
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
@QNS
The New York Lottery announced
that a second-prize ticket for
the Jan. 5 Powerball was sold in
Glendale.
The $1 million ticket was sold at Stop
& Shop located at 64-65 Myrtle Ave.
Another second-prize winning ticket
was sold in Brooklyn.
The winning numbers for the Powerball
game are picked from a pool of one
to 69. The red Powerball is drawn from
another fi eld of one to 26. Participants
can see the drawing of the winning
numbers televised every Monday,
Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
Queens had a stroke of luck in 2021,
with multiple winners across the borough
in Ridgewood, Whitestone and
Corona. Last month, a ticket worth
$21,853.50 was purchased at YZ 99
CENTS STORE, located at 817 Seneca
Ave. in Ridgewood.
The New York Lottery is the largest
and most profi table lottery in North
America, contributing $3.59 billion in
the fi scal year 2020-21 to help support
education in the state through ticket
sales.
New Yorkers struggling with a
gambling addiction, or those who
know someone with a gambling addiction,
can fi nd help by calling the
state’s toll-free, confi dential HOPEline
at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by
texting HOPENY (467369).
2022
