NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 29 JANUARY 7-13, 2021 IN THE GIVING SPIRIT Man robs Ridgewood eatery at gunpoint Pachter Jesse Maspeth High School assistant principals of courtesy surprise staffff members with holiday giftft s Photo See Page 4 The Home Depot set for grand opening of open new location in Maspeth Page 14 Taking a history-fi lled stroll through Woodhaven's Forest Parkway: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Page 15 SINCE 1908 BY ZACHARY GEWELB ZGEWELB@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS Police are searching for the man who claimed to be carrying a fi rearm during the Dec. 27 robbery of a Ridgewood eatery. Authorities say that the unidentified thief entered Energy Fuel, a shop at 65-04 Fresh Pond Road that offers smoothies, sandwiches, wraps and salads, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. Once inside, he approached an employee, claimed he was carrying a firearm and demanded money, police said. The employee went to the back room to retrieve money, but when he returned, the man had left the shop without taking any money or property, according to authorities. About 10 minutes later, the man returned to the store, approached an employee, claimed he was carrying a weapon inside of his bag and demanded money, according to authorities. The employee complied and gave the man $500 in cash, police said. The man then fled the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, cops said. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS. COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential. NYC Sheriff 's Offi ce busts illegal New Year's party where hundreds gathered at Maspeth bar Page 3