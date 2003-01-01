Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
50¢
VOL. 112, NO. 29 JANUARY 7-13, 2021
IN THE GIVING SPIRIT
Man robs
Ridgewood
eatery at
gunpoint
Pachter
Jesse Maspeth High School assistant principals
of courtesy surprise staffff members with holiday giftft s
Photo See Page 4
The Home Depot set for grand
opening of open new location
in Maspeth
Page 14
Taking a history-fi lled stroll through Woodhaven’s Forest Parkway: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Page 15 SINCE 1908
BY ZACHARY GEWELB
ZGEWELB@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
Police are searching for the man
who claimed to be carrying a
fi rearm during the Dec. 27 robbery
of a Ridgewood eatery.
Authorities say that the unidentified
thief entered Energy Fuel,
a shop at 65-04 Fresh Pond Road
that offers smoothies, sandwiches,
wraps and salads, at approximately
3:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. Once inside, he
approached an employee, claimed he
was carrying a firearm and demanded
money, police said. The employee
went to the back room to retrieve
money, but when he returned, the
man had left the shop without taking
any money or property, according to
authorities.
About 10 minutes later, the man
returned to the store, approached
an employee, claimed he was carrying
a weapon inside of his bag
and demanded money, according to
authorities. The employee complied
and gave the man $500 in cash, police
said. The man then fled the scene.
No injuries were reported as a
result of the incident, cops said.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of this individual
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA
(74782). The public can also submit
their tips by logging onto the Crime
Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.
COM, or on Twitter
@NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
NYC Sheriff ’s Offi ce busts illegal
New Year’s party where hundreds
gathered at Maspeth bar
Page 3
