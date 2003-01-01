Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 113, NO. 22 JANUARY 6-12, 2022
MAKING A
DIF-FUR-ENCE
New local nonprofifi t group works to safely control stray cat
population in Ridgewood
Man shoots at
vehicle along
Richmond
Hill shopping
strip: NYPD
Garcia
E of courtesy Photo Lawmakers bring free
COVID-19 testing to
district offices in
Maspeth, Middle Village
‘The Old Reliable Corner of Woodhaven’: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 20 SINCE 1908
BY ROBERT POZARYCKI
RPOZARYCKI@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@ROBBPOZ
Cops need the public’s help in fi nding
the brazen man responsible
for a Queens shooting on a busy
shopping strip last week.
Law enforcement sources said the
suspect opened fi re on an individual
inside a vehicle in front of 106-09 Jamaica
Ave. in Richmond Hill at about
4:33 p.m. on Dec. 29.
According to authorities, the perpetrator
pulled up to the location inside a
white Mercedes-Benz four-door sedan,
and then pulled out a fi rearm, aiming
it at a dark-colored sedan traveling
westbound along Jamaica Avenue.
Police said the suspect then
discharged multiple rounds at the
vehicle, but did not hit the car nor any
individuals in the immediate vicinity.
Video footage obtained by police
from the location shows the suspect
chasing aft er a vehicle, which reversed
at one point before pulling away from
the location.
Following the shooting, cops said, the
shooter fl ed the location on foot eastbound
along Jamaica Avenue before
turning northbound onto 107th Street.
The incident was reported to the
102nd Precinct. No injuries were
reported.
Police said the gunman wore a lightcolored
jacket with a fur-lined hood,
along with black pants and multicolored
sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding
his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers
at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial
888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips
online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.
org.
