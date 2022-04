56 PAGES VOLUME 35 NUMBER 16 • APRIL 22-APRIL 28, 2022 We're all about you! • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at QNS.com/jobs Page 24 FOREST HILLS/WESTERN 'MUCH NEEDED' Governor Kathy Hochul and Rep. Carolyn Maloney unveil medical care unit at Astoria Houses Photo courtesy of Maloney’s offiffi ce WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! SEE IF YOUR FAVORITES WON BY HEADING TO @bestoftheboro 2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM Horrific murder has Forest Hills residents on edge Page 18 /jobs