40 PAGES VOLUME 35 NUMBER 1 • JANUARY 6 - JANUARY 12, 2022 FOREST HILLS/WESTERN LOOKING AHEAD A SENSE OF OPTIMISM AS MAYOR ADAMS TAKES OFFICE Top stories to watch for in 2022