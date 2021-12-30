40 PAGES
VOLUME 34 NUMBER 52 • DECEMBER 30, 2021-JANUARY 5, 2022
We're all about you! • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at QNS.com/jobs
ON TO 2022
SEE INSIDE
HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM OUR SCHNEPS MEDIA FAMILY TO YOURS!
QNE
NORTHEAST
A look back at the top stories of 2021
www.verdis.com
Ring in '2022' at our
NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION
Reservations Required
Social Affairs • Corporate Events
Known for Outstanding Cuisine
149-58 Cross Island Pkwy. • Whitestone • 718.746.6000
680 Old Country Road • Westbury • 516.334.4552
/www.verdis.com
/jobs
/www.verdis.com