56 PAGES VOLUME 33 NUMBER 46 • NOV. 12-18, 2020 We're all about you! • Play games online at Games.QNS.com QNE Rendering by Hill West Architects Page 3 NORTHEAST APPROVED City Planning Commission OK’s Special Flushing Waterfront District ELECTION UPDATE: TRAILING QUEENS INCUMBENTS SEEK BOOST FROM ABSENTEE BALLOTSPage 4 /Games.QNS.com