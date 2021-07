56 PAGES VOLUME 34 NUMBER 26 • JULY 1-JULY 7, 2021 We're all about you! • Play games online at Games.QNS.com Photo by Gabriele Holtermann Page 39 QNE NORTHEAST ACTION! Annual fifi lm festival returns, bringing ‘the world back to Queens’ NYC’s #1 Source for Political & Election News PoliticsNY.com PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews /Games.QNS.com