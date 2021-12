REUTERS/YARA NARDI Year in Review — Music and Film 12-13 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK FDA APPROVES INJECTABLE PREP NEW TOOL IN FIGHT AGAINST HIV ONE SHOT EVERY OTHER MONTH Page 04 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE TWENTY-NINE | DECEMBER 30, 2021 - JANUARY 12, 2022 /www.GayCityNews.com