State Extends Timeline in Plan to End AIDS 04 Global Black Pride Plans 06 December LGBTQ Films 12 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK SCOTT ROBBE SCOTT ROBBE ESTATE 1955-2021 ACT UP VETERAN DIES AT 66 Page 05 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE TWENTY-SEVEN | DECEMBER 3 - DECEMBER 15, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com