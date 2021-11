www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK MARIO ANZUONI Honorees Lead 2021 Gay City News Impact Awards 18 BROADWAY TO THE BIG SCREEN Q&A WITH “TICK, TICK... BOOM!” ACTOR ROBIN DE JESÚS Page 26 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE TWENTY-FIVE | NOVEMBER 18 - 24, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com