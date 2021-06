www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK DEMOCRAT COREY JOHNSON WILL BE A COMPTROLLER THAT DELIVERS A RECOVERY FOR ALL. VOTE TUESDAY, JUNE 22ND. Strongly endorsed by essential workers, progressive Democrats, labor unions, and more! PAID FOR BY COREY 2021 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE TWELVE | JUNE 17 - JUNE 23, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com