Local Pride Plans Take Shape 06 GMHC CEO Steps Down 08 In-Person Theater 29 SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK NYC Pride Bans Police DECISION FOLLOWS YEARS OF PRESSURE Page 04 VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE TEN | MAY 20 - JUNE 2, 2021