Asian-Americans Denounce Hate 08 Queer Seniors’ Vaccine Hurdles 12 LGBTQ Women in TV and film 26 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK AN INTIMATE WITNESS TO QUEER ART HISTORY ROBERTA DEGNORE REMEMBERS SAM WAGSTAFF, MAPPLETHORPE’S LOVER Page 22 DONNA ACETO © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE SIX | MARCH 25 - APRIL 7 , 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com