Democrats Recapture Senate 03 Trans Woman Killed in the Bronx 10 Queer Netf lix Guide 28 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK IMPEACHED GAY CONGRESSMEMBER LEADS CHARGE AGAINST TRUMP REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE AGAIN Page 05 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE ONE | JANUARY 14 - JANUARY 27, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com