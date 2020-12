Chelsea www.chelseanow.com now VOLUME 13, ISSUE 1 YOUR WEEKLY COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER SERVING CHELSEA, HUDSON Y ARDS & HELL’S KITCHEN DECEMBER 31, 2020 SIGNS OF HOPE PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES Wellington Z. Chen celebrates the special window messages in Chinatown storefronts. Perfect shots before dawn Page 11 Page 4 Page 3 Wishing for a happier new year Chinatown window messages aims to inspire a comeback /www.chelseanow.com