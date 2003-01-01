Find & Post Local Jobs Free at BXTIMES.COM/JOBS
COMING SOON
BXTIMES.COM
Volume 27 Number 43
Oct. 22-28, 2021 FREE
SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY
New ferry landing around the corner PAGE 10
On Oct. 18, Assemblyman Michael Benedetto (second from left) met with the NYC Economic Development Corporation and the NYC Parks Department to review the progress of the Ferry
Point Park Ferry landing. Photo Matthew McKay
2021
BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM
CALL 718-260-2554 WITH ANY QUESTIONS BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM
NOMINATE NOW! NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE BARBERSHOPS, BANDS, BARBECUE
RESTAURANTS & MUCH MORE AT
/JOBS
/BXTIMES.COM
/BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM
/BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM