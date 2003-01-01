BXTIMES.COM
Volume 26 Number 40
October 2-8, 2020 FREE
SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY
<span class=”image-caption”>Karla Murray, who
along with her husband James, is trying to save
the sign.</span>
S AV ING
HISTORY
Couple tries saving music shop’s iconic sign. Page 18
Karla (pictured) and her husband James Murray launched a Kickstarter
to save the neon sign at Palmoba Academy of Music in Williamsbridge.
