SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY Karla Murray, who along with her husband James, is trying to save the sign. S AV ING HISTORY Couple tries saving music shop's iconic sign. Page 18 Karla (pictured) and her husband James Murray launched a Kickstarter to save the neon sign at Palmoba Academy of Music in Williamsbridge.