BXTIMES.COM
Volume 26 Number 21
May 22-28 2020 FREE
CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM
SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY
BOOKS FOR THE BOROUGH
Nonprofit helps Bronx kids build home libraries
Start Lighthouse, a nonprofi t organization, donated 300 books to Port Morris students. Photo courtesy of Start Lighthouse
Lehman
College
School raises $500K for
students. P6
NY-14
debate
The claws come
out. P3
Throggs
Neck BID
Keeps nabe clean.
P2
/BXTIMES.COM
/BXTIMES.COM