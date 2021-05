BXTIMES.COM Volume 27 Number 21 May 21-27, 2021 FREE BREAKING LOCAL NEWS AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY PAINT THE TOWN Locals paint communal mural at Boys and Girls Club PAGE 25 Project Manager Lisa Preti, artist Lovie Pignata and student volunteer Isabella Iazzetta in front of the mural. Photos by Jason Cohen Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates /Debates