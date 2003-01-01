A LOOK BACK AT THE TOP STORIES FROM 2021: SEE INSIDE
Dec. 31, 2021 - Jan. 6, 2022
State Senator John Liu partnered with Champions Martial Arts International and Operation Child Rescue for a toy drive. Photos courtesy of Liu’s offi ce
Queens lawmaker sends donations from holiday drive to local military families in Fort Totten
BY JENNA BAGCAL
A northeast Queens lawmaker
recently helped raise
and donate thousands of toys
to make the holidays brighter
for military families.
On Friday, Dec. 17, Senator
John Liu concluded his
2021 Holiday Toy Drive, with
donations going toward hundreds
of families of soldiers
at the 77th Sustainment Brigade
in Fort Totten. During
the month of December, the
community donated toys to
Liu’s office, P.S. 242, M.S.
379, Champions Martial Arts
school and Operation Child
Rescue.
“Our community was eager
to give back to help the
families of our hometown
soldiers this holiday season
as was clearly evidenced by
the thousands of toy donations
that came pouring in
every day this month. We
are extremely grateful for
this outpouring of kindness.
I’m very proud to say that
nobody gives back like our
community,” Liu said.
The Champions Martial
Arts school in Bayside
and Operation Child Rescue
shared their impressive donation
haul on social media,
raising a total of 867 toys for
military children.
Liu (back row, third from r.) at P.S. 242Q, the Leonard Stavisky
School in Flushing.
