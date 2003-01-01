QUEENS CONGRESSMAN ANNOUNCES RUN FOR GOVERNOR: SEE INSIDE
Your Neighborhood — Your News®
ALSO COVERING AUBURNDALE, COLLEGE POINT, DOUGLASTON, GLEN OAKS, FLORAL PARK
• LITTLE NECK LEDGER
• WHITESTONE TIMES
Dec. 3 - Dec. 9, 2021
OFFICIALS CELEBRATE M.S. 74 IN OAKLAND
GARDENS AS NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL
BY JENNA BAGCAL
A middle school in
Oakland Gardens recently
celebrated its status as a 2021
National Blue Ribbon School,
one of only 325 schools across
the country to earn this
distinction.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17,
local elected officials joined
students, parents and staff at
Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle
School 74 for a special ribboncutting
and ceremony. The
U.S. Department of Educationrun
program recognizes a
school’s overall academic performance
or progress in closing
achievement gaps among
student subgroups.
The federal recognition got
its start 39 years ago and has
been awarded 10,000 times to
more than 9,000 schools.
M.S. 74 was one of 18 schools
in New York City to earn the
Blue Ribbon distinction. The
program places schools in one
of two performance categories
based on all student scores,
subgroup student scores and
graduations rates. The first is
exemplary high-performing
schools, based on state assessments
or nationally normed
tests. The second is exemplary
achievement gap-closing
schools, which are institutions
that have closed achievement
Photos via Twitter/Councilman Barry Grodenchik (l.) and Twitter/Borough President Donovan Richards (r.)
gaps between student groups
and all students.
Congresswoman Grace
Meng, who was in Washington
at the time of the ceremony,
issued a statement about her
alma mater’s achievement.
“As a graduate of Nathaniel
Hawthorne Middle School
74, I am extremely proud that
it has been named a National
Blue Ribbon School. This is a
tremendous achievement and
it underscores the hard work
that the entire school team
does in making students succeed
and flourish. Congratulations
to the entire M.S. 74
school community!”
Other elected officials took
to social media to celebrate
the Oakland Gardens middle
school.
“Thrilled to literally cut
the Blue Ribbon @TEAM74Q
as we celebrate their new status
as a national blue ribbon
school,” Councilman Barry
Grodenchik tweeted. “My
heartiest congratulations to
all who have worked so hard
to make this incredible accomplishment
happen.”
Councilwoman-elect Linda
Lee also chimed in on Twitter.
“We had a great time today
celebrating @TEAM74Q receiving
the National Blue Ribbon
Award today! Despite last
year’s challenges, MS74’s students,
teachers, and parents
prioritized academic achievement
and set an example for
all of Queens. Congrats,” she
tweeted.
Borough President Donovan
Richards also offered his
congratulations on Twitter.
“Despite going through a
pandemic, it was determination,
hard work and a positive
attitude that has earned everyone
this award. Continue to
shine MS 74, and keep making
us proud,” he said.
Reach reporter Jenna Bagcal
by e-mail at jbagcal@
schnepsmedia.com or by phone
at (718) 260-2583.
Vol. 87 No. 49 32 total pages
/schnepsmedia.com