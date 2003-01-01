UNOFFICIAL RESULTS FOR GENERAL ELECTION ARE IN: SEE INSIDE
Your Neighborhood — Your News®
ALSO COVERING AUBURNDALE, COLLEGE POINT, DOUGLASTON, GLEN OAKS, FLORAL PARK
• LITTLE NECK LEDGER
• WHITESTONE TIMES
Nov. 5 - Nov. 11, 2021
Bayside student earns third place in
international racial justice contest
BY NATALIE LOWIN
A student at Benjamin N. Cardozo
High School in Bayside won third place
in an international competition that empowers
youth to address racial justice
matters and overcome hate.
On Monday, Oct. 18, the USC Shoah
Foundation and Discovery Education
announced the winners of the 2021
Stronger Than Hate Challenge, including
11th-grader Aneesa T., who won a
$1,000 scholarship for her poem and artwork
entitled “Face the Truth.”
The Bayside student said she was inspired
by the testimony of Kizito Klima,
a survivor of genocide against the Tutsi
in Rwanda, so her work was intended to
spark conversations for the transformation
of society.
“I wanted to point out in my poem
that Black lives do matter and the only
way we can solve this problem is by
loving each other and finding proper
solutions,” she said, connecting Klima’s
story to the movement for racial equality
in the United States.
The first-place winner of the contest
was Madhalasa I. from Texas, who won
a $6,000 scholarship for her video poem
“Where Were You.” The second-place
winner, Ramaa P. from Toronto, won a
$3,000 scholarship for her poem and artwork
called “Stronger Than Hate.”
According to the organizations, the
2021 winners exemplified the power of
youth voices to connect communities
and the role of social-emotional learning
in empowering students to overcome
hate.
Aneesa T., an 11th-grade student at Benjamin Cardozo High School, won third place in the 2021 Stronger Than Hate Challenge.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled
rapid increases in racism, xenophobia
and anti-Semitism all over the world,
making the Stronger Than Hate program
more important and relevant than ever.
Students participating in this unique
challenge produced remarkable content,
despite many barriers and distance, exemplifying
the power of storytelling to
promote empathy, understanding and
respect,” USC Shoah Foundation Head of
Programs for Education Lesly Culp said.
“We are proud of every submission and
left hopeful that students will enact real
change in their communities as a result
of this initiative.”
The Stronger Than Hate Challenge
is open annually to students ages 13 and
Photo courtesy of Discovery Education
older in the United States, United Kingdom
and Canada. Students are allowed
to either work individually or in groups
of two to four to submit multimedia projects
demonstrating the power of story
and its ability to create a community that
is stronger than hate.
For more information about the
challenge, visit discoveryeducation.com.
Vol. 87 No. 45 44 total pages
VOTE NOW!
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BANDS, BARBERSHOPS,
BAGEL STORES & MUCH MORE THROUGH NOVEMBER ����TH AT
2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM
@bestoftheboro
/discoveryeducation.com
/BESTOF.QNS.COM