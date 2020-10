GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM Oct. 23-Oct. 29, 2020 Your Neighborhood — Your News® ALSO COVERING AUBURNDALE, COLLEGE POINT, DOUGLASTON, GLEN OAKS, FLORAL PARK • LITTLE NECK LEDGER • WHITESTONE TIMES ArJoiaonn a A BOROUGH PRESIDENT FOR EVERYONE Vote Joann Ariola for Queens Borough President To Save Our City Tuesday, November 3rd Polls Open 6am–9pm Early Voting Begins Saturday, October 24th – November 1st Postmark Your Absentee Ballot by November 3rd Joann Ariola For Queens Borough President ariola4qnsbp @Ariola4QnsBP www.JoannAriola.com PAID FOR BY FRIENDS OF JOANN ARIOLA Vol. 86 No. 43 44 total pages /www.JoannAriola.com