Your Neighborhood — Your News®

ALSO COVERING AUBURNDALE, COLLEGE POINT, DOUGLASTON, GLEN OAKS, FLORAL PARK • LITTLE NECK LEDGER • WHITESTONE TIMES

Oct. 15 - Oct. 21, 2021

LET NOTHING STOP YOU FROM beating Breast Cancer

We're honored once again to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October by presenting you with our annual "pink paper" dedicated to those fighting breast cancer, and designed to help you overcome this killer illness.

This year's special issue comes at a remarkable time in our history. The vaccination effort is continuing to help our society overcome COVID-19, one rolled up sleeve at a time. Society is reopening piece by piece and day by day — we're all getting back to the lives we used to enjoy, full of family gatherings, restaurant outings, vacations and other special occasions.

While COVID-19 has dominated our lives for nearly two years now, we must not forget the dangers of breast cancer that have always been in the background of the global pandemic. The disease continues to afflict close to 3 million women and men in America each year, and a horrific side effect of the pandemic has been delays in proper testing and treatment for breast cancer.

Time is critical in the fight against breast cancer. Every week or month a case goes undiagnosed could mean the difference between life and death. Simply put, the earlier breast cancer is detected, the better the odds are of defeating it.

As we finally get closer to the day that we put COVID-19 behind us, we must redouble our focus toward overcoming breast cancer. So if you've been putting off that mammogram, now's the time to schedule one. If you are at higher risk of contracting breast cancer due to family history or other factors, make sure you self-test and see your doctor regularly.

Physicians, nurses and radiologists all across the city are doing everything they can to make their facilities safe. Let them help you and provide the best care possible so you can live the longest, healthiest life you can.

Lastly, if you haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine yet, please get one so you can protect yourself, your loved ones and all those caring for breast cancer survivors. We can beat COVID-19 and breast cancer together. Let's continue staying strong, proud and safe!

Victoria Schneps
Joshua Schneps
Co-Publishers

Vol. 87 No. 42