QCC Gets $430K to advance behavior healthcare
BY CARLOTTA MOHAMED
Lieutenant Governor Kathy
Hochul announced that
Queensborough Community
College received $430,000
from the New York State’s
Workforce Development Initiative
Fund for the Queensborough’s
Certified Recovery Peer
Advocate (CRPA) program on
Wednesday, July 28.
The program, established in
2016 and replicated by several
CUNY colleges, provides people
who are seeking or sustaining
recovery from substance addiction
with the support they need
to regain their health and tools
to enter New York’s workforce.
Under the new funding, up
to 50 percent of adult learners
from culturally diverse and
economically disadvantaged
communities will be trained
to enter CRPA careers in NYC
healthcare institutions.
The advocates, who have
lived experiences with a substance
use diagnosis and are
actively in recovery, will benefit
from intensive career readiness
education, internships
and counseling.
“Healing and care professionals
such as these advocates
save lives. The work they do is
quite profound. And there is an
extreme shortage of professionals
in this area,” said Hochul,
who toured Queensborough’s
facilities and met with college
faculty and administrators. “I
cannot think of more sensitive
individuals who will be able to
help those who still need guidance
to get out of the darkness.”
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul (l.) tours Queensborough’s Advanced Manufacturing and 3-D Printing
Lab with Queensborough Professor Hamid Namdar, chair and professor of Engineering Technology (c.), and
Queensborough President Dr. Christine Mangino (r.). Photo courtesy of Queensborough Community College
The success of Queensborough’s
CRPA program is dependent
upon the strong partnerships
the college has with
healthcare industry partners.
They include the New York
State Office of Addiction Services;
NYC Health + Hospitals;
Emblem Health; Northwell;
the NYC Peer and CHW Workforce
Consortium; New York
City Department of Health
and Mental Hygiene; NYC Department
of Small Business
Service; Mount Sinai Health
System; Howie the Harp Advocacy
Center, a nationally recognized
leader in peer training;
and community-based
organizations such as Anchor
House, Samaritan Village and
Odyssey House.
Queensborough President
Dr. Christine Mangino said
that without their partners,
the college would not be able to
provide access to life-changing
education and lift low-income
students into the middle class
and beyond.
“Lieutenant Governor Hochul
recognizes that the state’s
road to recovery from COVID
runs through the City University
of New York and Queensborough
Community College,”
Mangino said. “Our courses,
programs, services and workplace
based applied learning
opportunities continue to
strengthen the communities
we live in and serve.”
Queensborough, one of the
most diverse colleges in the
country, serves the needs of
13,000 students in degree programs.
The college also provides
access and opportunity
to an additional 10,000 New
Yorkers through its Continuing
Education and Workforce
Development (CEWD) programs.
Those programs include
credentials in cloud computing
in association with Amazon
web services and a software
engineering qualification
through CUNY’s partnership
with the New York City Jobs
CEO Council.
“These programs and partnerships
bring businesses,
educators and the community
together to create meaningful,
local economic opportunities.
We prepare people to think
critically, take ownership of
their learning, plan for their
careers and give back to our
community,” Mangino said.
Hochul also announced
that an additional round of
statewide Workforce Development
Initiative Funding worth
$48 million will be released on
Monday, Aug. 2.
“We are increasing workforce
development across the
state by doing everything we
can to support programs like
these in community colleges,”
Hochul said. “We want more
people to be able to find quality
well-paid jobs and help employees
with their long-term and
short-term workforce needs.”
Reach reporter Carlotta
Mohamed by e-mail at cmohamed@
schnepsmedia.com or
by phone at (718) 260–4526.
