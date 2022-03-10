GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
March 4 - March 10, 2022
East Rockaway man indicted for threatening to
kill his wife with ‘ghost guns’ in Glen Oaks: DA
BY BILL PARRY
A Long Island man was
arraigned Friday, Feb. 18,
and charged with threatening
to kill his estranged
wife at Cohen Children’s
Medical Center in Glen Oaks
last month, according to
Queens District Attorney
Melinda Katz.
Thomas Saxton, 34, of
Baisley Avenue in East
Rockaway, appeared before
Queens Criminal Court
Judge Jeffrey Gershuny
and was arraigned on a
14-count criminal complaint
charging him with criminal
possession of a weapon,
menacing, endangering the
welfare of a child, criminal
possession of a controlled
substance and other crimes.
Police from the 105th
Precinct in Queens Village
responded to the scene and
stopped Saxton near his vehicle
and allegedly recovered
two “ghost guns” in his
possession — firearms that
do not have serial numbers
and can be made of plastic
and other untraceable parts,
often sold in kits.
According to the charges,
it was just after noon on Feb.
17 inside the medical facility
when Saxton allegedly
A Long Island man was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court for threatening to kill his wife at a Glen
Oaks medical center, and a search of his home uncovered an arsenal of weapons and ammo.
pulled out a gun and threatened
his estranged wife as
she held their 2-year-old
child in her arms.
Saxton allegedly said that
he would kill her in front of
all the people there.
Moments later, Saxton
walked out of the 76th Avenue
facility and then called
his wife on the phone.
At that point, he allegedly
threatened her again, stating
that he would kill her in
her sleep, according to the
criminal complaint.
Police arrived at the
scene and found Saxton in
the hospital’s parking lot.
At that time, the defendant
dropped a loaded magazine
on the ground, according
to Katz.
Police recovered a loaded
.10mm pistol, a .9mm
pistol and ammunition for
both firearms from the defendant.
Police also allegedly
found a plastic bag
containing cocaine in
Photos courtesy of NYPD
Saxton’s wallet.
Police then obtained and
later executed a search warrant
of his Nassau County
residence, where they found
a cache of weapons and ammunition.
Law enforcement sources
said police found within Saxton’s
home nine ghost handguns,
four shotguns, two
rifles, two bulletproof vests,
50 extended magazines and
1,000 rounds of ammunition.
There were also several other
gun parts and accessories
recovered.
“This defendant allegedly
threatened to shoot his wife
in a hospital that specializes
in treating children,”
Katz said. “This potentially
deadly threat was made all
the more frightening when
police found illegal and untraceable
firearms on the
defendant. This growing
prevalence of “ghost guns”
is adding to the chaos and
bloodshed in our neighborhoods.
My office will continue
to do everything possible
to stop the flow of these
illegal firearms. The defendant
has been apprehended
and now faces very serious
charges.”
Judge Gershuny set Saxton’s
return date for Feb. 22.
Saxton faces up to 15 years
in prison if convicted.
Reach reporter Bill Parry
by e-mail at bparry@schnepsmedia.
com or by phone at
(718) 260–4538.
