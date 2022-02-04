GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
WE’RE CELEBRATING NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY – FEBRUARY 4, 2022
Feb. 4 - Feb. 10, 2022 Your Neighborhood — Your News®
• LITTLE NECK LEDGER
• WHITESTONE TIMES
PAINT THE TOWN RED FOR WOMEN’S HEART HEALTH
“GO RED FOR WOMEN DAY” THIS FRIDAY
The color red is quite
symbolic for the month
of February. For many,
it’s the color of love,
serving as a nod to Valentine’s
Day on Feb. 14
or the start of the Lunar
New Year, which began
earlier this week. But
there’s another reason
you might want to wear
red on Friday.
Feb. 4 is National
Wear Red Day, the
American Heart Association’s
annual awareness
campaign held on the
first Friday of every February.
Traditionally, thousands
of Americans
across the country — in
classrooms, workplaces,
and on the streets —
don the color red in order
to raise and spread
awareness of heart
disease and stroke, in
hopes of eradicating the
issues which plague millions
of people, especially
women, all over the
nation.
While the COVID-19
pandemic has changed
the dynamic of the
yearly commemoration,
there are still ways to
show your support no
matter where you’re
working from, or how
you’re spending your
days.
This week, Schneps
Media will be “Going
Red” in support of
American Heart Month
and the American Heart
Association’s goal of reducing
death and disability
from cardiovascular
disease.
In line with other
“hearty” events this
month (like Cupid’s big
day), National Wear Red
Day shines a needed
light on women’s heart
health. As the American
Heart Association
so beautifully puts it,
“Women have been the
heartbeats of the home
since the beginning,
playing multiple roles
as mothers, daughters,
sisters, counselors, providers,
and protectors.
National Wear Red
Day is a beautiful first
step in giving women
the world over the critical
heart health information
and services
they need and deserve.”
We couldn’t agree
more.
February was declared
American Heart
Month in 1964 by President
Lyndon B. Johnson.
Since then, great strides
have been made in the
fight against heart disease
— but crucial work
remains.
One in three women,
on average, die of heart
disease or stroke each
year, according to the
American Heart Association.
These silent killers
constitute the leading
cause of death among
American women —
and yet, most of these
tragedies can be avoided
through early detection
and treatment.
Knowing the symptoms
of heart disease,
along with advanced
medical care in recent
years, have helped millions
of people overcome
the odds and live long
lines.
This American Heart
Month, we ask that you
join us in studying up on
the symptoms of heart
disease — chest pain is
the most common —
and taking steps in each
of our own lives to be
healthier. Let’s make it
more than a New Year’s
Resolution.
We also ask that you
join us this National Wear
Red Day by rocking your
reddest red — whether
it’s a shade of lipstick,
a chic pair of pants, a
bright crimson sweater
or your favorite hat.
Let’s paint the town
red!
