Women's History Month A focus on women's health As we celebrate Women's History Month throughout March, we recognize the incredible contributions through the years of women who not only helped heal and comfort the sick, but also fi nd cures to deadly ailments. In fact, the fi rst American woman to graduate with a U.S. medical degree, Elizabeth Blackwell, MD, had a profound impact on the health of New York. In 1857, she founded the New York Infi rmary for Indigent Women and Children, providing vital health care to the most vulnerable New Yorkers. Ten years later, she established the Woman's Medical College of the New York Infi rmary, helping to educate generations of female doctors and nurses serving the public. Today, across America, more than 76% of healthcare jobs in the United States belong to women. As of 2019, more than 2.4 million women worked in nursing, followed by 1.2 million women serving as nursing, psychiatric or home health aides. More than a third of the 763,000 physicians working in America are also women, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Dr. Blackwell started a legacy of American women serving in health care that fl ourishes to this day. We honor all women serving on the medical front lines and in the homes of the sick, selfl essly providing essential care and comfort to strangers and doing their part to improve lives. We also recognize the many thousands of women who today are battling all kinds of serious ailments particularly impacting females – including cancer and heart disease. Breast cancer aff ects one in eight women, while one in four deaths among women are the results of heart disease. Women also face increased risks of autoimmune diseases such as lupus, which triggers the immune system to attack the body's tissue and organs. Learn the symptoms of breast cancer, heart disease and autoimmune diseases and practice self-testing; early detection will increase your odds of beating these illnesses before they do serious damage to your bodies. Make sure to get an annual checkup at your primary care physician and with your OB/GYN. Never ignore the symptoms of a possible serious illness, and seek medical help right away. And don't forget your own mental health, especially if you are a caregiver. Th e Centers for Disease Control reported that women who are caregivers are more likely to suffer from poor physical and mental health, including depression and anxiety. Be sure to exercise, eat right, get plenty of sleep and take breaks for yourself to unwind and relax. Seek out respite care to have someone step in for you if necessary. And if you're still coping with stress, reach out to a therapist or a support group to talk it out. Take care of yourself this month, and every month!