Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs Volume 91 • Number 27 EXPRESS The Paper of Record for East and West Villages, Little Italy, Lower East Side, Soho, Noho, and Chinatown THE December 16, 2021 New Yorker OF THE WEEK Gerald Sprayregen on photography, writing and philanthropy. Page 10 PAGE 4 PHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES ‘Tis the season in Tompkins Keeping tradition alive at the park. Page 19 Meet the new schools boss Incoming Chancellor Banks talks issues. Page 16 SOHO PLAN APPROVED Controversial rezoning proposal gets green light from City Council 2022 NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN! NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE BUSINESSES IN MANHATTAN AT BESTOFNEWYORKCITY.COM 718-260-2554 /TheVillager.com