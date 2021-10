Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs Volume 91 • Number 22 EXPRESS The Paper of Record for East and West Villages, Little Italy, Lower East Side, Soho, Noho, and Chinatown THE October 21, 2021 ‘RAZING’ THE WAY 2022 PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES All smiles with srs. NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN! NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE BUSINESSES IN MANHATTAN AT BESTOFNEWYORKCITY.COM 718-260-2554 Construction near Stuyvesant Cove Park along the East River. Page 17 Page 10 Page 4 Your guide to the Nov. 2 elections An inside look at controversial East River Resiliency Project /TheVillager.com