Visi t u s o nl ine at www.TheVi l lager.com The Paper of Record for East and West Villages, Little Italy, Lower East Side, Soho, Noho, and Chinatown THE September 9, 2021 Volume 91 • Number 19 20 YEARS LATER • Reflfl ecting on a day of terror • Rebuilding Lower Manhattan • Renewing a legacy of service GETTY IMAGES /www.TheVi