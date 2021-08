Visi t u s o nl ine at www.TheVi l lager.com Volume 91 • Number 17 EXPRESS The Paper of Record for East and West Villages, Little Italy, Lower East Side, Soho, Noho, and Chinatown THE August 12, 2021 FIGHTING ON PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES The group of protesters brandishes signs outside City Hall Artists play on Page 10 Page 3 Page 3 Cuomo to quit; boro reacts East Siders seethe as mayor approves coastal resiliency plan /www.TheVi