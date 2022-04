Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs Volume 92 • Number 14 EXPRESS The Paper of Record for East and West Villages, Little Italy, Lower East Side, Soho, Noho, and Chinatown THE April 8, 2022 One proli c artist Steve Keene and his pop art on display on the Lower East Side. Pages 24-25 WAR & REMEMBRANCE PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES West Village steam pipe burst Page 4 NoMad Piazza returns in style Page 6 Lighting and laying a candle for the dead at St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in the East Village. PAGE 3 ‘Little Ukraine’ keeps vigil for homeland nation amid reports of mass executions /TheVillager.com