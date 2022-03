Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs Volume 92 • Number 13 EXPRESS The Paper of Record for East and West Villages, Little Italy, Lower East Side, Soho, Noho, and Chinatown THE April 1, 2022 POWER WOMEN Saluting the fearless females who PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES Ukrainian New Yorkers showed their support at a ceremony in bowling green. PAGE 6 Signal repairs coming to F train Page 3 Village tattoo artist makes film Page 40 A MATTER OF HONOR Lower Manhattan, East Village continue to #StandWithUkraine a month after war started make Manhattan thrive Special section, Page 17 /TheVillager.com