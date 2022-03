Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs Volume 92 • Number 9 EXPRESS The Paper of Record for East and West Villages, Little Italy, Lower East Side, Soho, Noho, and Chinatown THE March 3, 2022 Katrina Del Mar East Village rocker continues her artistic development. Page 20 STANDING PROUD PAGES 6 & 8 PHOTO BY ADRIAN CHILDRESS Off-Broadway preview Eight great shows open this month. Page 21 First Floodgate finally here Coastal protection on East River waterfront. Page 3 New Yorkers unite with Ukraine in spirit, opposing Putin’s violent invasion Protesters wave the Ukrainian fl ag outside the Russian Consulate on the Upper East Side on Feb. 27, denouncing the war on Ukraine. /TheVillager.com