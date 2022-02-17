Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs
Volume 92 • Number 7 EXPRESS
The Paper of Record for East and West Villages, Little Italy, Lower East Side, Soho, Noho, and Chinatown
THE
February 17, 2022
Fashion Week
Walking the catwalk in SoHo
on a snowy weekend
SHOCK & HORROR
PHOTO BY DEAN MSES
The redemption of Eddie Gibbs
Ex-prisoner sworn in to Assembly seat. Page 8
Can’t beat ‘em? Sue ‘em!
Last-ditch lawsuit to stop SoHo rezone. Page 4
Over 100 residents turned out for the rally in Chinatown on Feb. 14, 2022 mourning the loss of Christina Yuna Lee
PAGE 3
Community mourns murder victim Christina
Yuna Lee, calls for greater safety
Page 19
