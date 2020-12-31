Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
50¢
SINCE 1908
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
VOL. 112, NO. 22 DECEMBER 31, 2020- JANUARY 6, 2021
‘HE WAS A NICE MAN’
Man dies in Maspeth warehouse that had high levels of carbon monoxide
TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
A man is dead aft er high levels of
carbon monoxide were detected
inside a Maspeth warehouse
last week.
FDNY personnel received a call
about high levels of the poisonous
gas inside of 54-19 Flushing Ave., on
Wednesday, Dec. 23, around noon, after
a man inside the building was found
unconscious surrounded by heavy
storage, according to the authorities.
The unconscious man was
pronounced dead at the warehouse.
His cause of death will be determined
by the medical examiner.
“He was a nice man,” said Stalla
Stewart, who lives nearby. “He couldn’t
do a lot for himself but he cared for
people.”
Firefi ghters evacuated the two-story
building shortly aft er arriving, according
to video on Citizen App.
FDNY offi cials and National Grid
offi cials assessed the scene and began
an investigation into the incident this
aft ernoon.
Additional reporting by Lloyd
Mitchell.
link
link
/QNS.com
link