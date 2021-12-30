The Ridgewood Times and Times Newsweekly
Queens offi cials
push for more
COVID testing
sites in Glendale
and Ridgewood
BY JULIA MORO
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
The Glendale and Ridgewood area
has one of the highest COVID-19
positivity rates in Queens, and
offi cials are pushing for more testing
sites to be installed throughout the
district.
The area’s seven-day positivity
rate is currently over 16% with nearly
1,000 new cases, according to city
health department data.
On Monday, Dec. 27, state Senator
Joseph Addabbo, Assemblywoman
Jenifer Rajkumar, Councilman Robert
Holden and Councilwoman-elect
Joann Ariola partnered to provide a
free COVID-19 mobile testing site at
the Woodhaven Business Improvement
District, located at 89-07 Jamaica
Ave., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid and
PCR tests are available.
Holden’s offi ce said that The Shops
at Atlas Park would be used as a permanent
testing site on or around Jan. 1.
“With the holiday season upon us
and the omicron variant surging,
no one should be waiting in lines for
hours to get tested,” Holden wrote in
a Facebook post.
Visit QNS.com to see which testing
sites are in or nearby the Glendale
and Ridgewood areas. Not all are
affiliated with NYC Test & Trace
Corps.
A look back at
the top stories
of 2021
SEE INSIDE
Photo via Getty Images
VOL. 113, NO. 21 DECEMBER 30, 2021 - JANUARY 5, 2022
