Another cuff ed
in connection
with attack on
Muslim family
in Rego Park
BY JACOB KAYE
A Rego Park man was arrested in
connection with the brutal attack
on a Muslim man that sent
the victim to the hospital in November,
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz
announced on Dec. 18.
Eric Leon, 37, was arraigned on Dec.
17, in Queens Criminal court on charges
of assault as a hate crime, two counts of
aggravated harassment and two counts
of endangering the welfare of a child.
Leon’s girlfriend, Giselle Dejesus, 35,
was previously arrested in November
and charged with assault, acting in a
manner injurious to a child, aggravated
harassment and disorderly conduct.
On Nov. 6, around 11 p.m., Khaled Aly,
38, his wife, Neamat Taha, and their two
children were walking to their Rego
Park home when they were allegedly
confronted by Leon and Dejesus, according
to to the authorities. The two
families live in the same apartment
building on Woodhaven Boulevard.
Dejesus allegedly told the family,
that “we are in America,” and criticized
Taha’s wearing of a hijib, according to
the Council on American-Islamic Relations,
New York, the group representing
Aly and Taha in court.
Dejesus attempted to rip off Taha’s
hijab aft er Aly had asked the couple
leave the family alone, according to
the DA. Leon grabbed Aly and shoved
him to the ground before repeatedly
kicking him in the head and face, the
charges state.
Aly was taken to a nearby hospital
and needed surgery to repair damage
caused by the attack, the DA said.
If convicted, Leon faces up to 15 years
in prison.
