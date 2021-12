50¢ Merry Christmas And Happy New Year To All Midville man sentenced for posting threats to kill member of Congress BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS SINCE 1908 From The Ridgewood Times And Times Newsweekly NYC's Largest Real Estate Section The Middle Village man who was arrested by federal agents during a raid on his home just days after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will spend nearly three years behind bars for threatening to kill a congressman and illegally possessing ammunition. Proud Boys supporter Eduard Florea, 41, was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court Thursday, Dec. 16, by U.S. District Court Judge Eric R. Komittee to 33 months in prison for transmitting threats to injure others, including threats against Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, aft er having been convicted of a felony. Florea pleaded guilty to the charges in August. “With today’s sentence, the defendant faces serious consequences for threatening the life of United States Senator Raphael Warnock as part of his eff orts to foment violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in connection with attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. Florea had been previously convicted of a firearms-related felony aft er police found a stockpile of weapons at his Staten Island home in 2014. He served a year in prison and later moved to Middle Village. HELPING HANDS New Ridgewood business brings accessible mental health services to the community See Page 2 Gift guides, best books to read and more HOLIDAY SECTION PAGES 14-39 Photo courtesy of Jessica LaHood Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 113, NO. 20 DECEMBER 23-29, 2021 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 link