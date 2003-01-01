50¢
Merry Christmas And Happy New Year To All
Midville man
sentenced for
posting threats
to kill member
of Congress
The Middle Village man who was
arrested by federal agents during
a raid on his home just days
after insurrectionists stormed the
U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will spend nearly
three years behind bars for threatening
to kill a congressman and illegally
possessing ammunition.
Proud Boys supporter Eduard
Florea, 41, was sentenced in Brooklyn
federal court Thursday, Dec. 16, by U.S.
District Court Judge Eric R. Komittee
to 33 months in prison for transmitting
threats to injure others, including
threats against Senator Raphael Warnock
of Georgia, aft er having been
convicted of a felony. Florea pleaded
guilty to the charges in August.
“With today’s sentence, the defendant
faces serious consequences for
threatening the life of United States
Senator Raphael Warnock as part of
his eff orts to foment violence at the
Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in connection
with attempts to overturn the results
of the 2020 election,” U.S. Attorney
Breon Peace said.
Florea had been previously convicted
of a firearms-related felony
aft er police found a stockpile of weapons
at his Staten Island home in 2014.
He served a year in prison and later
moved to Middle Village.
