See Centerfold Your Neighborhood Market For This Week's Specials WE GLADLY ACCEPT: • U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards • Master Card • Visa • American Express STORE HOURS: • Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm 66-64 Fresh Pond Road Ridgewood, NY 11385 TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194 (LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET) Merry Christmas Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com SINCE 1908 VOL. 112, NO. 20 DECEMBER 17-23, 2020 Richmond Hill inferno engulfs six buildings BY ROBERT POZARYCKI RPOZARYCKI@QNS.COM @ROBBPOZ Numerous Richmond Hill residents were displaced and three fi refi ghters were injured aft er a six-alarm inferno engulfed six buildings on the morning of Dec. 10. The Fire Department reported that the massive tempest broke out at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 10 inside 109-25 Jamaica Ave., at 110th Street. The fi rst units arrived on scene within three minutes of 911 receiving the emergency call, sources said. The “fast-moving fi re,” as Assistant Chief John Hodgens described it, started inside the barber shop on the ground fl oor and quickly spread up to the second fl oor and the building’s cockloft — a space between the attic and roof common in wood-frame structures built in the last century. Forty residents inside the buildings, in apartments located above storefronts, self-evacuated; fortunately, none of them were injured. All of them, however, lost their homes. Immediately after the fire, Hodgens said, they were placed in MTA buses dispatched to the scene just to keep them warm. The American Red Cross worked to fi nd them new, temporary shelter. More than 200 fi refi ghters converged upon the scene to battle the blaze, which was fi nally brought under control at about 3:43 a.m. on Dec. 10. The cause of the fi re is under investigation. LIJ frontline workers receive fi rst batch of COVID-19 vaccinations Page 4 Photo by Gabriele Holtermann THE GIVING SEASON Middle Village’s Cross County Savings Bank partners with Toys for Tots to collect holiday giftft s See Page 16 50¢ NYC's Largest Real Estate Section TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 And Happy New Year To All From Everyone At Valentino's link