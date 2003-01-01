See Centerfold Your Neighborhood Market
SINCE 1908
VOL. 112, NO. 20 DECEMBER 17-23, 2020
Richmond Hill
inferno engulfs
six buildings
BY ROBERT POZARYCKI
RPOZARYCKI@QNS.COM
@ROBBPOZ
Numerous Richmond Hill
residents were displaced and
three fi refi ghters were injured
aft er a six-alarm inferno engulfed six
buildings on the morning of Dec. 10.
The Fire Department reported
that the massive tempest broke out at
around 1 a.m. on Dec. 10 inside 109-25
Jamaica Ave., at 110th Street. The fi rst
units arrived on scene within three
minutes of 911 receiving the emergency
call, sources said.
The “fast-moving fi re,” as Assistant
Chief John Hodgens described it,
started inside the barber shop on the
ground fl oor and quickly spread up
to the second fl oor and the building’s
cockloft — a space between the attic and
roof common in wood-frame structures
built in the last century.
Forty residents inside the buildings,
in apartments located above storefronts,
self-evacuated; fortunately,
none of them were injured.
All of them, however, lost their
homes. Immediately after the fire,
Hodgens said, they were placed in MTA
buses dispatched to the scene just to
keep them warm. The American Red
Cross worked to fi nd them new, temporary
shelter.
More than 200 fi refi ghters converged
upon the scene to battle the blaze, which
was fi nally brought under control at
about 3:43 a.m. on Dec. 10. The cause of
the fi re is under investigation.
LIJ frontline
workers receive
fi rst batch
of COVID-19
vaccinations
Page 4
Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
THE GIVING SEASON
Middle Village’s Cross County Savings Bank
partners with Toys for Tots to collect holiday giftft s
See Page 16
50¢
