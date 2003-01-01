See Centerfold Your Neighborhood Market
Driver fatally
strikes elderly
woman in
Middle Village
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
SINCE 1908
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood are looking for the
driver of a blue sedan that struck
and killed a 79-year-old woman as she
crossed Cooper Avenue in Middle Village
and drove off into the night.
Helena Conti, of Dartmouth Street
in Forest Hills, had just parked her car
across the street from St. John’s Cemetery
just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec.
13, and was crossing mid-block near
84rd Street when the car, traveling
eastbound on Cooper Avenue, rammed
into her before racing off , according to
the NYPD.
Offi cers responded to the scene and
discovered the victim lying in the roadway
with severe trauma to her body.
EMS transported her to Elmhurst
Hospital Center where she was pronounced
dead, police said.
No arrests have been made and the
investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s
Collision Investigation Squad.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is asked
to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for
Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The
public can also submit their tips by logging
onto the CrimeStoppers website at
nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter
@NYPDTips.
Middle Village street named aftft er former councilman
VOL. 113, NO. 19 DECEMBER 16-22, 2021
