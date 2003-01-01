Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
SINCE 1908
VOL. 112, NO. 19 DECEMBER 10-16, 2020
Man shot in
the chest in
Ridgewood
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
Police are investigating the
shooting of a 22-year-old man
in Ridgewood on Sunday
aft ernoon.
The shooting incident, which
is the first in the past month in
the 104th Precinct, took place on
Sunday, Dec. 6, around 5 p.m., according
to the NYPD.
Police received a 911 call about a
man shot near Grandview Avenue
and Bleecker Street, cops said. Officers
arrived to find a 22-year-old
with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was taken to Wyckoff
Heights Medical Center by private
means in stable condition, according
to the authorities.
Police say the victim has been
“highly uncooperative” with
detectives.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA
(74782).
Additional reporting by Robert
Pozarycki.
Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
