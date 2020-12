50¢ Fire destroys Rego Park barber shop BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS SINCE 1908 NYC's Largest Real Estate Section Firefi ghters battled a blaze inside a Rego Park barber shop over the weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 29, around 1:30 a.m., the FDNY received calls about a fi re at Sergey’s Classical Haircut, located at 63-53 Austin St., according to the authorities. Around 60 FDNY personnel arrived to the scene to put out the fi re inside the 100-square-foot, one-story building. The fi re was under control around 2:20 a.m., the FDNY said. The barber shop, which has been in operation for nearly two decades, was damaged heavily by the fi re and likely won’t reopen, according to the owner’s son, Mike Pinkhasov. Due to fi nancial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner, Sergey Pinkhasov, was unable to take out insurance that would cover damages caused by a fi re this year, according to his son. No one was injured in the blaze. Photo courtesy of Wangi Sherpa Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 112, NO. 18 DECEMBER 3-9, 2020 HOLE-Y MOLEY! Huge sinkhole swallows car in Maspeth See Page 4 Grand Street Bridge to close for maintenance on upcoming Saturdays Page 3 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 link