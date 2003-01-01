50¢
Fire
destroys
Rego Park
barber
shop
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
SINCE 1908
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
Firefi ghters battled a blaze inside
a Rego Park barber shop over the
weekend.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, around 1:30
a.m., the FDNY received calls about
a fi re at Sergey’s Classical Haircut,
located at 63-53 Austin St., according
to the authorities.
Around 60 FDNY personnel arrived
to the scene to put out the fi re
inside the 100-square-foot, one-story
building.
The fi re was under control around
2:20 a.m., the FDNY said.
The barber shop, which has been
in operation for nearly two decades,
was damaged heavily by the fi re and
likely won’t reopen, according to the
owner’s son, Mike Pinkhasov.
Due to fi nancial constraints caused
by the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner,
Sergey Pinkhasov, was unable to take
out insurance that would cover damages
caused by a fi re this year, according
to his son.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Photo courtesy of Wangi Sherpa
Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 18 DECEMBER 3-9, 2020
HOLE-Y MOLEY!
Huge sinkhole swallows car in Maspeth See Page 4
Grand Street
Bridge to close
for maintenance
on upcoming
Saturdays
Page 3
TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058
link
link
/QNS.com
link