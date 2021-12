50¢ Bald-headed man assaults M train rider in Ridgewood BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS SINCE 1908 NYC's Largest Real Estate Section Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in broad daylight aboard an M train last month. The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, when a bald-headed white man approached a 64-year-old woman as the M train was approaching the Seneca Avenue subway station in Ridgewood. The suspect attempted to remove the woman’s handbag. She tried to leave the subway car when it entered the station, but the assailant pulled her back in and punched her in the head, police said. The M train then pulled out of the Seneca Avenue station, and when it reached the Myrtle Avenue/Wyckoff Avenue station, the suspect jumped out and fl ed with the woman’s handbag. EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital with contusions on her head, police said. The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect, who was seen wearing a dark T-shirt under a gray hoodie and dark jacket. He was also wearing blue jeans and black and white sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. MAKING PROGRESS Stop & Shop working with Glendale residents to start Ridgewood man describes what it’s like living in city-run homeless shelters Page 16 Photo courtesy of cypresscentralgarden/Instagram Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 113, NO. 17 DECEMBER 2-8, 2021 community garden See Page 16 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 link