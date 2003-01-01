50¢
Bald-headed
man assaults
M train rider
in Ridgewood
BY BILL PARRY
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood and Transit District
33 are looking for a man who
allegedly assaulted a woman in broad
daylight aboard an M train last month.
The incident occurred around 3:15
p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, when a
bald-headed white man approached
a 64-year-old woman as the M train
was approaching the Seneca Avenue
subway station in Ridgewood. The suspect
attempted to remove the woman’s
handbag. She tried to leave the subway
car when it entered the station, but
the assailant pulled her back in and
punched her in the head, police said.
The M train then pulled out of the
Seneca Avenue station, and when it
reached the Myrtle Avenue/Wyckoff
Avenue station, the suspect jumped
out and fl ed with the woman’s handbag.
EMS responded and transported
the victim to an area hospital with
contusions on her head, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance
video of the suspect, who was seen
wearing a dark T-shirt under a gray
hoodie and dark jacket.
He was also wearing blue jeans and
black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked
to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.
