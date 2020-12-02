Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
SINCE 1908
VOL. 112, NO. 17 NOVEMBER 26-DECEMBER 2, 2020
FDNY fi ghts
off early
morning
house fi re in
Glendale
BY JACOB KAYE
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
@QNS
The FDNY is investigating the
cause of an early morning blaze
in Glendale over the weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, around 3:30
a.m., the fi re department received
calls regarding a fi re inside of 88-
07 Aubrey Ave., according to the
FDNY.
With 12 units and around 60
emergency responders at the scene,
the fi re inside the two-story home
was placed under control less than
an hour later, around 4:15 a.m., authorities
said.
No residents or fi re department
personnel were injured during the
fi re.
The fi re marshal will determine
the cause of the fi re.
Photo by Dean Moses
THE SEASON OF GIVING
50¢
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
Middle Village Kiwanis Club donates food
to community members in need
Holden hosts
Thanksgiving
giveaway in
Middle Village
Page 22
Governor Cuomo
warns of COVID-19
spike after holidays
Page 3
See Page 7
